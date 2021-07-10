Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $177.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.42.

NYSE:XPO opened at $141.10 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $153.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

