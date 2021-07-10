OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 13,435 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $753,031.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,684.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $958.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,849.28 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPRX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $514,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $277,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $306,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

