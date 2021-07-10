Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded Orange from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

ORAN opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32. Orange has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 31.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

