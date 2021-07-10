Orbs (ORBS) Hits Market Cap of $160.26 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Orbs has a market cap of $160.26 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbs has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

