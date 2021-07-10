OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. CIBC currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.47.

OGI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 421,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

