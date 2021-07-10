ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.89. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,802,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 229,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

