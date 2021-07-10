Orient Walt (HTDF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.09 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $510,382.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00116228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00161920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,685.15 or 0.99552812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.00 or 0.00930951 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

