Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ossiam raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2,388.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $126.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.