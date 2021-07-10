Ossiam Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Valero Energy stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.16. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

