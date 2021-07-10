OST Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $305,329.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.87 or 0.00878545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044228 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

