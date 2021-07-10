Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $78.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Shares of OTIS opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,803,000 after buying an additional 875,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

