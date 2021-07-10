Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from market-leading businesses, innovative products and process technologies, and capabilities. Faster recovery in residential end markets, particularly in the United States, improved manufacturing leverage and strong cost controls helped it deliver the solid results. The company is also benefiting strong demand for insulating products. This is primarily driven by commercial and industrial construction activity, new residential construction, remodeling and repair activity, and increased energy efficiency. Notably, earnings estimates for current quarter and year have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, pricing pressure and rising cost of raw materials are concerns.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

