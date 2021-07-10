Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to announce sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.17. 1,073,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,793. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,998.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

