Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded by Panmure Gordon to Buy

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

