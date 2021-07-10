Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $15,812,454.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,853.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

