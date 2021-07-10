Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,805 ($36.65). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 2,780 ($36.32), with a volume of 16,549 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 28.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,671.30.

Pantheon International Company Profile (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

