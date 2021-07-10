Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $121.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry in the past year. The upside can be primarily attributed to product innovation, partnerships, international expansion and franchising initiatives. Notably, the company is continually striving to eliminate barriers to expansion in existing international markets and identify new market opportunities. The company has approximately 1,650 restaurants in the development pipeline, majority of which are scheduled to open in the next six years. For fiscal 2021, the company expects to open between 140 and 180 net new restaurants globally. Also, it is focusing on optimized restaurant model, brand design enhancements and integration with third-party aggregators to boost its accessibility channels. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed upward revisions over the past 60 days.”

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.