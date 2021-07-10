Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $569,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $174.50 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

