PARSIQ Price Tops $0.43 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $50.72 million and $568,373.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00239974 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.58 or 0.00813752 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,531,070 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.