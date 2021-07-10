Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives $23.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several analysts recently commented on PAX shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $18,291,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $39,222,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $21,527,000.

Shares of PAX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 104,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,648. The company has a market capitalization of $818.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

