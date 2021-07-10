PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5,887.40

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PAXEX has a total market cap of $5,887.40 and $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 51.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.01252206 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

