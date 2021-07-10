Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $69,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.90 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $112.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

