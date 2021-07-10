Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 190.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 14.5% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $196.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.47, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.65. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $124.75 and a 52-week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

