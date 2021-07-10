PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $313.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.37.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $300.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.86. The firm has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

