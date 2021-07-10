Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $20.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 999,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,975,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

