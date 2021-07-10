Peculium (PCL) Hits Market Cap of $9.66 Million

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Peculium has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Peculium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Peculium has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $177,446.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00874400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Peculium Profile

PCL is a coin. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,325,377 coins. Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Peculium

