PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $510.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $841,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

