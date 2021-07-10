Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEGRF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $16.47 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.