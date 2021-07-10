Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 320 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

