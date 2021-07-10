Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of HRC opened at $117.69 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

