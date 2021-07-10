Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $53.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

