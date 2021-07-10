Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $710,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Dover by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $218,186,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

DOV stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

