Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 1,482 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $150.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -101.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27. Elastic has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

