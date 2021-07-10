Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,886 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,379,911. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

