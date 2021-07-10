Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,800 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,427,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $30.04. 10,959,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,978,983. HP Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

