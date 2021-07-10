Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,500 Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Navient by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Navient by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Navient by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,862. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

