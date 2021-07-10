Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $142,000 in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLDB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 263,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

