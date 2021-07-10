Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $857,000 in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,975,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,062,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNCY traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $35.55. 136,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

