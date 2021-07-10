Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $448,000 Investment in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

NYSE ONTF traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $37.35. 220,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,726. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 29.18.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

