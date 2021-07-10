Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $137,000 Position in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after buying an additional 1,281,558 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $7,973,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

AYTU stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 519,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.50.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

