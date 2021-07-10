Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after purchasing an additional 771,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $158.00 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

