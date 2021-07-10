Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Voya Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.33 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

