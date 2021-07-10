Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.11) EPS.

NASDAQ TPST opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.43. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $41.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

