Pizza One Day Volume Reaches $3,030.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $3,030.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001406 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.12 or 0.01439921 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

