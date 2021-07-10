Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Pjsc Lukoil stock opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54. Pjsc Lukoil has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $94.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

