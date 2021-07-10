Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.03. Approximately 3,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 332,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

