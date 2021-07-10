Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Potbelly by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

