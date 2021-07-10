PPL (NYSE:PPL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation has a five-year capital investment plan in place to expand its renewable-generation capacity as well as focus on new technology to serve its customers more efficiently. The utility is also concentrating on infrastructure projects for generation, transmission and distribution. Moreover, the company signed an acquisition deal and also successfully divested its U.K. utility to concentrate on its core domestic operations. In addition, it has a strong liquidity position, which will enable it to meet its near-term debt obligation easily. Also, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, unplanned outages at power plants may increase expenses, lower revenues and affect PPL Corp's financial performance. Further, pollution-control execution costs and legal costs may weigh on its finances.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised PPL to an outperformer rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. PPL has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $67,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth $57,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

