PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $29.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised PPL to an outperformer rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPL will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in PPL by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in PPL by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

