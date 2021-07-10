PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.00.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.45. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.01.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

